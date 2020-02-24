



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The family of Quadir Flippen, a community activist murdered earlier this month, is begging anyone with information to come forward. Those who knew and loved Flippen also hope a $20,000 reward could help police find the killer.

The past few weeks have been difficult for Quadir’s sister, Nashiya Pinder. They lived together in the same South Philadelphia home and now she is hoping for some closure.

“I would tell him everyday, ‘I love you, be careful,” Pinder said.

Those were Pinder’s last words to her younger brother.

Flippen was shot and killed around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 as he arrived to work near 24th and Federal Streets in Point Breeze.

“I fell to my knees. I was screaming. And all I could say was, ‘Why did they take him from me?’” Pinder said.

The 31-year-old worked as the head chef at Black Seed Cafe.

“That restaurant was his life, that was his heart,” Pinder said.

It’s a heart he shared with Pinder’s son, Flippen’s very first nephew.

“My son would tell people that was his best friend and No. 1 person in his life,” Pinder said.

Now, nearly three weeks after the killing, and with few leads, Pinder believes her brother knew his killer.

She believes the motive may be tied to a last Instagram message, posted hours before the shooting, where Flippen cryptically said he was about to become a millionaire.

“My brother, he says things. But he has a reason why he says it. He has a reason why he says certain things and with that post, when I saw that, I said, ‘Wow and the next day he got killed,'” Pinder said.

Pinder is pleading for anyone who knows anything about the unsolved murder to come forward.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“I will not sleep until I get justice for my brother, even if it’s years from now. I need answers,” Pinder said.

If you have any information about the murder, contact Philadelphia Police.