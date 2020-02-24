Driver Taken To Hospital After SUV Crashes Into Planet Fitness Gym In South Philadelphia





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a close call for people working out at a Planet Fitness in South Philadelphia Sunday night after an SUV crashed through a window, sending the driver to the hospital. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the gym on the 2300 block of West Oregon Avenue.

Several people were inside working out and had to scramble out of the way.

One person tells Eyewitness News the crash sounded like an explosion.

“All the dumbells fell, all the free wights. So, you hear “boom, boom, boom, boom, boom” and smoke,” customer Sal Liciardello said.

There were about 30 people inside the gym at the time of the crash. Fortunately, no one in the gym was hurt.

Most ran to help the woman, they say was behind the wheel of the SUV.

“People went over to her and asked her how she was. She wasn’t responding very well but she was OK, at least physically like breathing and in that way. When the police came, they just literally loaded her up, put a neck brace on and rolled her out to the ambulance,” Liciardello said.

“People were checking on her but she really didn’t say anything, she was just sitting there staring,” eyewitness Briana Meelee.

The driver was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. There is no word on the driver’s condition.

The Planet Fitness, which is open 24 hours, was closed overnight while crews worked to clean up the mess. It has since reopened.

Police are now trying to piece together what exactly led up to this crash.

Reporter Crystal Cranmore contributed to this report.