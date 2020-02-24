Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Beginning today, SEPTA is changing how its busiest line operates. The Market-Frankford Line will no longer feature A/B stops.
The El will stop at every station all the time — even during rush hour.
Previously, trains would skip certain stations to keep passenger traffic flowing.
SEPTA says trains will also run more frequently.
That’s good news for the more than 180,000 passengers who ride the El daily.
