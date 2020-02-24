Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two elementary schools in Philadelphia reopened Monday after asbestos forced them to close. Clara Barton Elementary in Feltonville has been closed since Feb. 13.
The school district says the building was extensively cleaned and two air quality tests came back safe.
James Sullivan Elementary also reopened Monday.
Asbestos continues to be a problem in city schools.
The teachers union is urging governor wolf to declare an emergency.
