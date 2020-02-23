MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities say a woman was killed and a man was injured in a double shooting in Maple Shade. The incident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday at The Arbors apartment complex located on the 200 block of South Lenola Road.
The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says 22-year-old Kayla Winkler and 24-year-old Ramek Bass, of Philadelphia, were rushed to the hospital after being found outside of an apartment on the seventh floor of the building suffering from gunshot wounds.
Prosecutors say Winker later died from her injuries at the hospital. Bass was treated and released for a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
Officials say Winkler lived in the unit where the incident happened. She was acquaintances with Bass, prosecutors say.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is being handled by the prosecutor’s office and the Maple Shade Township Police Department.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact authorities at 609-265-7113.
