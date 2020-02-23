ABSECON, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Atlantic County are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a 73-year-old man seriously injured. Officers say they were called to the Delilah Road overpass just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Upon arrival, officers found the 73-year-old Philadelphia man suffering from injuries.
According to officials, the man was walking on the shoulder of the roadway when a vehicle, described as a silver SUV, struck him and kept driving. Police say the vehicle continued onto Absecon Boulevard towards Atlantic City.
The victim was taken to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center and is listed in serious condition.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or any information is encouraged to contact the Absecon Police Department at 609-641-0667.
