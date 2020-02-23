Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for the gunman who shot a man and one of his pit bulls outside of a convenience store in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. According to police, the shooting happened at 65th and Wyncote Avenues just before midnight.
Investigators say a 34-year-old man was standing with his two dogs outside the store when someone came up and opened fire.
Shortly after, 911 calls poured in.
“They responded and located the man who was shot four times. Twice in his hands and twice in his legs,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Nicholas DeBlasis said. “One of the pit bulls was also shot.”
The man is in stable condition and the dog is also being treated.
Police are checking surveillance video near the scene of the shooting.
