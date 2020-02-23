Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating what prompted a person to shoot and kill a dog in Hunting Park, early Saturday morning. Officers say a man who was watching the dog, named Courage, lost his grip on the animal while getting something out of his truck on the 3700 block of North Watts Street.
An eyewitness told police that the dog began running toward a man on the sidewalk.
That man then took out a handgun and shot at the dog twice before running away.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.
