COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Officials say two people were rushed to the hospital after a fire in Collingswood. The blaze broke out shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday at a home on the 200 block of Crestview Drive.
Camden County officials say two people were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.
Officials say the fire is under control.
Neighbors who spoke with CBS3 say they’re anxious as a heavy police presence remains in the area investigating.
“It’s scary. Being a single female, I’m living alone. To hear this news, it kind of shakes my nerves a little bit,” neighbor Erica Green said.
It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire.
