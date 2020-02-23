



BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County community is mourning a little boy who lost his life to the flu. Seven-year-old Matthew Wzorek died in his mother’s arms last week. A vigil was held for Matthew at Worrall Elementary School in Broomall on Sunday.

Dozens of Matthew’s friends and family gathered at his school Sunday for a candlelight vigil.

It’s been an emotional week for the school community. Matthew was only in the second grade when he died.

“My heart aches for the family,” Maria Tucker said.

Matthew’s family is still trying to figure out how their little boy could be taken from them too soon after he died from flu complications last week.

“With the death of a child, they are trying to process it and go through all the grieving,” family friend Melanie Tannaro said.

Loved ones of Matthew say he was passionate about sports. Friends called him the kindest child who could brighten up any room.

“He was a very happy kid. A very happy kid,” Lauren McAteer said. “Just a happy, great family.”

It’s not clear if Matthew had a flu shot, but his teacher was also out of school with the flu last week.

But now, many are praying for Matthew and his family.

“It’s unbelievable how everyone has rallied around,” Tucker said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there have been more than 45 deaths associated with the flu this season. Most of them involve people 65 years and older.