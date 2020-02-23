



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are many ways to keep your dog entertained or relaxed when you are not home and university studies have found that music can do wonders in keeping your dog calm. Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson talks about musical choices impact on your dog’s behavior in this week’s Pet Project.

Watch the video above for the full Pet Project interview.

Roger – This 2-year-old guy is very friendly and happy, but he needs to learn his manners. He is hoping to find a home with a patient family who can take him to training classes. He will reward you with a lot of love.

Ginger – A 10-year-old pittie was adopted from the PSPCA as a baby. Sadly, her owner died and she ended up back with the shelter. After all, we have a lifetime commitment to our dogs. She is a wonderfully happy and friendly girl who wants to get back into a home as soon as possible.

Smitten – A 12-year-old cat who was recently brought to the shelter when her owner fell ill and couldn’t care for her. She is not only beautiful but friendly too.

To adopt a pet, visit the PSPCA East Erie Avenue headquarters. For more information on how to adopt, click here.