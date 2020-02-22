Comments
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Allentown are asking for the public’s help identifying two men accused of shooting a gas station employee on Friday night. The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. at the JP Mart on at Front and Tilghman Streets.
The clerk was shot during a robbery attempt. Police say the victim survived the shooting.
Police hope someone recognizes the men in the photos.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 610-437-7721.
