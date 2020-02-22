Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Chinatown section of Philadelphia. Now police are looking for a car that left the scene.
According to police, bullets went flying around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on North 10th Street near Cherry Street.
Eyewitness News has been told that as the 34-year-old man was getting out of his Buick, someone shot him in the stomach and his arm.
The suspect was reportedly driving down 10th Street when he opened fire and kept driving, according to investigators.
Police say the victim is in critical condition.
Authorities are looking for surveillance video, with hopes it leads them to the suspect.
You must log in to post a comment.