CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after flames leave nine homes damaged and over 20 people displaced in West Philadelphia, according to officials. Flames erupted around noon Saturday along the 6100 block of Walnut Street.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire was placed under control around 12:30 p.m.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe contributed to this report.

Comments