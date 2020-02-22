Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after flames leave nine homes damaged and over 20 people displaced in West Philadelphia, according to officials. Flames erupted around noon Saturday along the 6100 block of Walnut Street.
The fire is out. Here’s what it looked like earlier this morning pic.twitter.com/9f4ZWGxx3u
— Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) February 22, 2020
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The fire was placed under control around 12:30 p.m.
CBS3’s Howard Monroe contributed to this report.
