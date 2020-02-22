CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Abington Township, Local, Local TV

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A dog is being treated at the Montgomery County SPCA after Abington police say it was shot while attacking a deer. According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Bradfield Road and Susquehanna Road around 9 a.m. Saturday for a report of a dog attacking a deer.

When officers arrived, they found the dog suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say they were told by witnesses that the dog was shot by a male bystander.

The male has been located and is cooperative with the police.

The dog’s owner has been identified and is with the dog at the SPCA in Conshohocken.

Comments