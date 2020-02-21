Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey will set aside $500 million a year for New Jersey Transit’s operating budget under a plan a top lawmaker unveiled on Friday. Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney said he will seek a constitutional amendment to make sure the money is not diverted from transit by the Legislature and governor.
The figure Sweeney is seeking amounts to just over 20% of the transit agency’s 2019 budget.
Sweeney said he’s proposing that businesses pay the lion’s share of the $500 million because they benefit by their workers being able to get to and from their jobs.
