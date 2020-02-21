Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University has revealed that three students contracted the mumps this semester. The university says the students are no longer contagious.
Temple’s Student Health Services says it is not aware of any other students who have the mumps and are contagious.
Mumps is a highly infectious viral disease that is passed through saliva and respiratory secretions. The incubation period is 12 to 25 days, while symptoms often appear 16 to 18 days after exposure.
Symptoms include tender, swollen glands below the ear and along the jawline, headache, fever and cold-like symptoms.
Last year, the university dealt with a massive mumps outbreak as over 100 cases were reported.
