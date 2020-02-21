CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Members of Temple University’s football team are spreading their love for learning and the game of football with young students in Camden. Several Owls had their weekly meeting with students at Camden’s Promise Charter School on Friday.
Organizers say the players want the students to see that college is not out of reach for them.
School officials asked the Temple athletes to encourage and inspire the students and support the school’s character education focus.
“It’s a great partnership I think between the Temple football players and our school because we share similar things in terms of teamwork, respect, character. And also for the Temple guys, as college athletes, you’re a role model. Yes, you’re a student, an athlete, but you’re a role model too,” said Brian Reiter, a physical education teacher at Promise Charter School.
The players visit the students every Friday through the spring semester to talk and play games.
