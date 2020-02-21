Comments
PORT GIBSON, Miss. (CBS/AP) – A Delaware County man is among the two Alcorn State University students killed in an off-campus shooting in Mississippi. Nineteen-year-old Tahir Fitzhugh, a native of Chester, was caught in crossfire at an off-campus event for musicians on Monday.
Authorities told Mississippi news outlets it happened at a place called The Ark, about 13 miles north of campus.
Fitzhugh and another student were killed. Two others were injured.
Fitzhugh was finishing his junior year in school.
Police have one person in custody. No word on what sparked the shooting.
A GoFundMe page has been created to pay for Fitzhugh’s funeral expenses.
