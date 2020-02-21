Comments
NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect they say is stealing cars in Northampton Township. Police released a video of the thief in action — the suspect is so bold he doesn’t even mind that the floodlight comes on.
Police believe the same person targeted cars on at least half a dozen streets.
The cars were not locked.
Investigators are now asking anyone with surveillance cameras to check their footage from Friday between 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. to see if they captured anything suspicious.
