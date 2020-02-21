



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a pregnant woman and her newborn baby were killed in a double shooting in North Philadelphia Friday afternoon. It happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of North 9th Street and West York Street.

Police say a pregnant woman in her 30s was shot once in the chest.

She was driven to Temple University Hospital by a 40-year-old man, who was also shot in the chest and shoulder.

The woman was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m. and an emergency C-section was performed but the baby was also pronounced dead at 6:19 p.m.

Police say the man is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.