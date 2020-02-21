CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A Mays Landing man has been arrested after police say 2,500 bags of heroin were recovered in his vehicle during a traffic stop. According to officials, the traffic stop was conducted in connection to a narcotics investigation along the 1100 block of Drexel Avenue on Feb. 14.

During the traffic stop, a narcotic detection canine indicated that drugs were inside of the vehicle. The vehicle was then towed to the Atlantic City Police Department tow lot.

The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Braheem Norwood, was not placed under arrest at that time and left the scene.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities searched the vehicle and found 2,500 bags of heroin.

An arrest warrant was then issued for Norwood, who turned himself into Hamilton Township police.

He now faces a number of charges, including possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.

Norwood was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Comments