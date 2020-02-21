ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A Mays Landing man has been arrested after police say 2,500 bags of heroin were recovered in his vehicle during a traffic stop. According to officials, the traffic stop was conducted in connection to a narcotics investigation along the 1100 block of Drexel Avenue on Feb. 14.
During the traffic stop, a narcotic detection canine indicated that drugs were inside of the vehicle. The vehicle was then towed to the Atlantic City Police Department tow lot.
The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Braheem Norwood, was not placed under arrest at that time and left the scene.
After obtaining a search warrant, authorities searched the vehicle and found 2,500 bags of heroin.
An arrest warrant was then issued for Norwood, who turned himself into Hamilton Township police.
He now faces a number of charges, including possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.
Norwood was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
You must log in to post a comment.