PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are expected to unveil adjustments to the Phillie Phanatic’s costume, due to an ongoing legal dispute with the mascot’s creators, Bonnie Erickson and Wayde Harrison.
In 2018, the Phillies received a notice of termination from the creators, who claimed they created the copyrighted character of the Phillie Phanatic and retained the right to terminate the contract if the Phillies and the company didn’t reach a new agreement by 2020.
Fans will see a new-look Phanatic this Sunday when the Phillies host the Pirates in a spring training game.
