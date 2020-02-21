STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — Penn State says it has resolved its outstanding issues with the family of late Nittany Lions football head coach Joe Paterno. That includes a lawsuit that Paterno’s son, Jay, filed against the university in 2014.

Penn State says it has agreed to cover some expenses incurred by the Paterno family.

“The University recognizes and takes great pride in the many contributions made by Joe Paterno, not just to the football program, but to the academic advancement of this institution and to countless charitable causes in the community as well. We are pleased that the Paterno family has indicated that they will not support public or private advocacy efforts to revisit the past, through further review or release of investigative materials, or otherwise,” Penn State Board of Trustees chairman Mark Dambly said in a statement.

Paterno was fired by Penn State in 2011 after the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal came to light.

Sue Paterno, the coach’s wife, issued a statement, reading in part, “My love for the university, and my appreciation for all that it means to the community and the nation, has never wavered. With this resolution, I look forward to continuing my relationship with the university I love.”

Joe Paterno died in 2012.