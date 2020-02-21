



DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The investigation is continuing into the police-involved shooting in Doylestown that left one man in the hospital following a standoff. There are still a lot of unanswered questions, but neighbors are still shaken up and are expressing empathy for the man that was involved in the shooting. One woman says he is a veteran who suffers from PTSD.

Neighbors identified his home where a bullet hole pierced through the window.

It’s not clear what triggered this emergency or why police were called to his home, but the Olde Colonial Greene residential community went on lockdown Thursday from 9 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. People were told to shelter-in-place while the man barricaded himself inside one of the townhomes.

During the standoff, gunfire was exchanged. Multiple shots were fired in the incident and some have been confirmed to come from police.

It isn’t clear if the man fired first.

The man inside was eventually extricated and transported to the hospital.

Investigators spent the night gathering evidence, after letting the public know there was no further danger.

One neighbor says a lot of people were hiding inside their homes during the shelter-in-place.

“People were terrified. Some people were locking themselves in the interior of the house and boarding up doors. People were just terrified, we’re not used to that,” Dina Pietrangelo said.

Neighbors say the man was taken to Abington Hospital. His condition is not known.

Bucks County police say the district attorney’s office is handling the case.