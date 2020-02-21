BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) — It’s peak maple syrup tapping season. But you don’t have to go to Vermont.
A maple syrup making class will be held Saturday at the Silver Lake Nature Center.
The debate rages on… Sir-up or Seer-up?! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/FKLeYcLMsD
— Jessica Kartalija (@JessKartalija) February 21, 2020
Silver Lake Nature Center in Bristol is offering a maple syrup making program so you can learn how to tap the trees in your own backyard. And it’s led by expert Naturalist Jerry Kozlansky.
“I prefer to pick the south-facing side of the tree because that’s the one that gets the most sun,” Kozlansky said. “And so the south-facing side is gonna flow faster and better.”
To drill the hole, you could go the old fashioned way or simply use a drill with a 3/8th inch bit.
The longer process is the boiling process, which takes hours to turn the sap into maple syrup.
Watch the full video for more.
