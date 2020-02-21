PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people have been charged in connection with a quadruple shooting that killed a young woman in North Philadelphia and left three men injured. Police arrested 16-year-old Joel Saint-Fort and 25-year-old Charles Davis. They have been charged with murder and related offenses.
Police say the suspects were clearly spotted on surveillance video.
Meantime, a community is left grieving for 19-year-old Yaniyah Foster who was shot and killed. She was one of four people shot Wednesday afternoon on the 1000 block of West Thompson Street, just feet away from a school full of children.
Investigators say multiple people ran up to them and opened fire, shooting more than two dozen times.
“You cannot even sit on your steps without being safe, coming home from schools you cannot be safe. It’s too much going on, too much going on. The world needs to change, the community needs to change,” friend Safiyah Washington said.
Police recovered two guns that were listed as stolen.
Friends describe Foster as a loving, ambitious person, working to start her own clothing line.
The other victims, a 23-year-old and 25-year-old man, are in stable condition. The third victim, a 25-year-old man, remains in critical condition after being shot in the head.
Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting.
You must log in to post a comment.