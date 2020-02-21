



VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — Big, burly men in pads learned a thing or two from a graceful teenager on Friday. It was an unlikely matchup at Flyers Skate Zone.

Isabeau Levito was 3 years old when she started skating and now she’s one of the most promising rising stars in the country. The 12-year-old South Jersey Olympic hopeful spends a huge part of her day on the ice but is fascinated by another sport on ice — hockey.

“It’s a very interesting sport because I feel like it’s always so quick, you have to be on your feet and think fast. I really admire the hockey players on how they always have to be on their feet, they don’t know what’s going to happen next,” Isabeau said.

Her favorite Flyer?

Goaltender Carter Hart.

“Because he works very hard and very determined for a younger hockey player, let’s say, and he focuses so much and puts all of himself into the sport,” Isabeau said.

She’s already a two-time medalist at the U.S. Championships, but meeting the Flyers is a dream come true for the hockey fan.

And getting her own jersey from her favorite player was pretty cool.

Hart met with Isabeau on Friday and had one ask of the 12-year-old.

“Maybe take it easy on the Canadians in the future,” Hart said.

And maybe, just maybe Hart could use a few tips from Isabeau.

“I think their edge control. From what I’ve heard, she’s one of the best in the world at her age so I’m sure her edges are probably some of the best,” Hart said.

So, yes, even the toughest of hockey players can learn a thing or two from figure skaters.