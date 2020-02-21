Comments
EAST ROCKHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Some elected officials are calling for the shutdown of a quarry in Bucks County where there is naturally-occurring asbestos. The asbestos was discovered at the Rockhill Quarry.
Lawmakers and some in the community want all work there halted.
“Now we know, thanks to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, that this quarry and the asbestos which has been found here pose a serious and immediate risk to the health and safety of all the people living here and working here and going to school here,” Pennsylvania State Sen. Steve Santarsiero said.
Health officials say even naturally-occurring asbestos can post health risks when it becomes airborne or is exposed to water.
