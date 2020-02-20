Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five Philadelphia schools are now able to put thousands of dollars into their music programs. Grammy-nominated rapper Tierra Whack surprised students at those Philly public schools with $10,000 worth of musical equipment and another $10,000 grant to fund their music programs.
The five high schools are Samuel Fels High School, Frankford High School, Philadelphia High School for Girls, John Bartram High School and South Philadelphia High School.
Whack is a 24-year-old rapper from Philly whose “Mumbo Jumbo” music video was nominated for the Best Music Video at the 2019 Grammy Awards.
