PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It might be getting close to dinner time, but this week’s Taste With Tori is all about breakfast. Specifically, the Breakfast Boutique, a charming restaurant in Chestnut Hill that serves up delicious food with a side of Southern hospitality.
Wakey, wakey, eggs and bacon. It’s time for breakfast and if you’re in Chestnut Hill, the Breakfast Boutique welcomes you with open arms.
And this boutique is so unique, you could call the food “designer” because every plate is designed just for you after you decide.
Owned by husband and wife chefs Robert and Desiree Pollard, their signature style of cooking is an infusion of cuisine that ultimately is universal. They truly have something for everyone.
