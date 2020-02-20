Comments
MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) – Medford Township police are investigating a series of car vandalisms in the area of Medford and Medford Lakes. Investigators say a juvenile is facing charges for throwing rocks at vehicles in at least three separate incidents.
Investigators say a car on Tuckerton Road was damaged after someone threw a rock at the passenger side door.
Officers began to patrol the area and found a group of kids. They say one of the kids had thrown a rock at the damaged vehicle.
Police say that juvenile is also responsible for incidents that happened on Feb. 4 and Feb. 13.
The juvenile was turned over to his parents and charges are pending further investigation.
