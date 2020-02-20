PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a plainclothes officer fired his weapon at a suspect during an altercation in Kensington. The incident happened on Jasper Street and Hart Lane on Thursday afternoon.
According to police, there was an altercation between two groups when a suspect opened fire.
The suspect then ran towards a plainclothes officer with the gun in his hand. That’s when the officer fired his weapon.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Three people are being questioned.
