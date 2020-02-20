CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a plainclothes officer fired his weapon at a suspect during an altercation in Kensington. The incident happened on Jasper Street and Hart Lane on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, there was an altercation between two groups when a suspect opened fire.

The suspect then ran towards a plainclothes officer with the gun in his hand. That’s when the officer fired his weapon.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Three people are being questioned.

