Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Thursday night. It happened on the 400 block of East Elkhart Street.
Police say a man was found lying on the ground outside of a car with the door open. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a gun was recovered near the man’s body.
A suspect is in custody and is cooperating with authorities.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.