CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Thursday night. It happened on the 400 block of East Elkhart Street.

Police say a man was found lying on the ground outside of a car with the door open. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a gun was recovered near the man’s body.

A suspect is in custody and is cooperating with authorities.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

Comments