



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Violent crimes in Philadelphia are on an upward trend and there’s hope the new police commissioner will put a dent in those numbers. Danielle Outlaw is expected to attend the Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention hearing at City Hall on Thursday afternoon.

Outlaw has only been on the job for about ten days, but in a city struggling with an epidemic of violent crime, there is a lot of anticipation as she prepares to reveal her plan for addressing violence in the city.

There have been a number of violent crimes since Outlaw took the job. Today’s hearing at City Council is planned as a direct response to many of those incidents, including Wednesday’s quadruple shooting near a school in North Philadelphia. It highlights why a new plan to combat violence is critical.

“We’re in a crisis and this is a very serious issue and we need all hands on deck. More importantly, we need guns off the street,” Councilman Kenyatta Johnson said.

Johnson believes the homicide unit should be expanded, giving officers the support they need. That, in turn, would help to increase the homicide clearance rate beyond 51%.

“You have a homicide clearance rate with 50% of the people carrying a gun thinking they can get away with shooting or murdering someone,” Johnson said.

Last week’s hearing on gun violence was emotional for many families frustrated with the lack of solved crimes. Some of those victims are expected here today.

Johnson is hopeful the new commissioner will make a difference.

“From her background, I see that she’s been very effective as a commissioner and so we’re going to work with her,” Johnson said.

The hearing is expected to start at 1 p.m. In addition to the police commissioner, city officials, victims and advocates are also scheduled to speak.

The hearing will be streaming live on CBSN Philly.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.