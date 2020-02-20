Comments
LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold at a Bucks County 7-Eleven. The winning $3,000,000 Pennsylvania Club ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 527 W. Lincoln Highway in Langhorne.
The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
This is the third $3 million winning scratch-off ticket sold in the area this month.
Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should sign the back of their ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
