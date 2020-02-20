Comments
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A shelter in place order was in effect in parts of Doylestown Thursday night. Chopper 3 shows police activity in the area of Shady Retreat and Limekiln Roads.
Authorities lifted the order around 10:30 p.m. but police will remain on scene for several hours.
Police would not say what was happening but people were urged to avoid the area.
Police had asked that residents remain in their houses.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.