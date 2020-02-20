



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A vigil will be held Thursday night to remember the life of a young woman. Nineteen-year-old Yaniyah Foster was gunned down in a quadruple shooting just steps away from her North Philadelphia home Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, anti-violence advocates met at the scene of the shooting and placed signs around the neighborhood. One says, “You shoot, now what?” Below that is resources for shooting victims and loved ones.

City Council members say they’re also working to improve safety around schools after the shooting.

Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke represents part of North Philadelphia where the quadruple shooting happened.

The shooting left Foster dead and three others injured.

The gunfire erupted moments after St. Malachy School was dismissing. Now, Clarke is taking action.

“What we’re talking about is having a corridor, a safe school corridor,” Clarke said.

Neighbors say Foster recently graduated from Ben Franklin High School with dreams to start a career doing hair and makeup.

“When is enough, enough?” said Radee Hammett, with the Man Up Association.

Police have not revealed a motive behind the shooting but detectives are questioning two men in custody. Officers are also reviewing security video that captured those two men.

“As soon as they turned that corner you can see they opened fire,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said.

And that is prompting councilmembers like Clarke to call for more security cameras to be installed around schools across the city to curb gun violence.

“This can’t continue,” Clarke said. “We found that technology, particularly as it relates to surveillances, is a significant tool for the Philadelphia police.”

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta says stolen guns used in crimes in Philadelphia are a big issue lawmakers in Harrisburg continue to ignore. But he wants to change that.

“There are folks who made a whole business off of buying guns legally because they don’t have a record and then selling them back into communities,” Kenyatta said. “Having some type of system in place where folks have to report when they lose a gun would go a long way.”

Fortunately, no students were injured in the quadruple shooting.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.