HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A student at Grice Middle School in Hamilton Township has tested positive for mumps. The school district sent a letter to parents on Wednesday.
BREAKING School and Health Dept Officials in Hamilton Twp (Mercer County) NJ say a middle school student has mumps. This just a month after state lawmakers balked on eliminating religious exemptions for vaccines.
— Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) February 20, 2020
They did not identify the student or say if any other students are being monitored for mumps symptoms.
The school district is reminding parents and students that in addition to the mumps vaccine, other preventative measures include proper handwashing techniques, not sharing eating utensils, and cleaning with soap and water or cleaning wipes on surfaces that are frequently touched.
The school district says they have followed all cleaning protocols to address the issue at this time.
Mumps is usually spread through coughs or sneezes. An infected person typically does not show signs of the virus for an average of 16 to 18 days or up to 25 days after infection.
You can learn more about mumps on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
You must log in to post a comment.