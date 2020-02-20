Comments
BROWNS MILL, N.J. (CBS) — The father of a New Jersey boy who fatally shot himself will be in court on Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors have charged Andrew Mack with child endangerment and other related offenses.
Mack is the father of 4-year-old Lincoln Mack who, police say, fatally shot himself in Browns Mill back on Feb. 7.
Prosecutors say Mack was asleep in a bedroom of their home on Maricopa Trail in Brown Mills with a loaded 9 mm handgun lying next to him when Lincoln entered the room and took the gun.
Lincoln then went into another room to play with the gun and shot himself in the face.
