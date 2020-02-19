CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Sixers have underachieved so far this season, but they still have time to bounce back. After a long All-Star Break, the Sixers are back on the court.

The Sixers stand at 34-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference and 6.5 games behind the Raptors for second place in the conference. They have to finish second to guarantee a homecourt advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Here’s the good news. The Sixers’ schedule is favorable, with 19 of the final 27 games against teams with losing records.

“With 27 games left, my mindset is to take this next period of time — seven, 10, whatever games — and really get precise and purposeful with our rotation, and then take that run home and polish it up,” head coach Brett Brown said.

Al Horford will remain in a bench role with the team. As for who will start in his place, that remains unclear.

“I didn’t really give it much thought, to be honest. I’m just refreshed being back and ready for the second half of the season,” Horford said.

“Obviously as a group and as a team, we’re still trying to figure out and see what works best,” Tobias Harris said. “I think we are in a good position to improve and get better and find out how we want to play going into the playoffs.”

The Sixers season is a marathon. Brown refers to this part of the season as a sprint.

Now if only the team can go on a run.