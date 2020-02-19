Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Uber is adding another safety measure for its riders. The ride-share app launched a new safety feature on Wednesday which allows riders to discreetly report a non-emergency safety issue in real time rather than waiting until after the ride.
Uber says their research shows riders might not report uncomfortable experiences because they may be distracted and forget about it when the ride ends. For example, if you are meeting a group of friends or going home to your family, reporting a harsh breaking might slip your mind.
The new feature can be found in the safety toolkit during the trip.
