Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold at a Wawa in Southwest Philadelphia. The winning ticket was purchased at the Wawa at 8220 W. Bartram Ave.
The Wawa store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
$3 Million Cash is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.
Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should sign the back of their ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
You must log in to post a comment.