



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three robberies in a month-and-a-half has a South Philadelphia neighborhood on edge. On Wednesday morning, Philadelphia police released new video of two robberies that happened within 48 hours of each other.

“You’re going to make sure you defend yourself and make it a challenge for them to do anything. It’s going to give you a better chance to have some way to keep yourself safe — little preparation,” said Ray Huxen, lead instructor at Osagame Martial Arts.

The martial arts studio teaches Jiu Jitsu and self-defense classes. Huxen says if you’re attacked from behind, you have to make sure you aren’t choked out and then get your attacker off balance.

“I’m going to lift to my left because their arm is coming around my head and I’m going to throw over the top,” Huxen explained. “And when I go in I drop the knee to control the situation. And if he stops, I’d be OK, but I can strike from this position.”

Huxen’s studio is on Broad Street, just steps away from where a 19-year-old man was robbed of his Airpods on the platform of the Ellsworth-Federal Subway Station. The attack happened at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 6.

Two days before that, another 19-year-old man was stalked and robbed of $200 at Broad and Tasker Streets.

In January, a woman was attacked by three women after she walked out of the Tasker-Morris Subway Station.

“It’s a shame because they’re seeking out the innocent people out here that’s trying to work and grind and make their own,” resident Melissa Miller said. “Something’s got to be done.”

But until something is done, Huxen says to make sure you have your defenses up.

“Being an aggressive defender, so if someone tries to do anything to you, you make sure they’re aware that you’re not going to be easy,” Huxen said.

Huxen says your easiest line of defense is to look alert when you’re out in public, which includes not wearing earphones.

There’s a community meeting at 7:30 p.m. at 17th District Police headquarters for residents to specifically discuss crime issues in the area.