Several Displaced Following 2-Alarm Apartment Fire In Vineland

Comments
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) – Several residents were displaced following an apartment fire in Cumberland County on Tuesday night. The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. at the Walnut Manor Apartments on Walnut Road in Vineland.
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) – Several residents were displaced following an apartment fire in Cumberland County on Tuesday night. The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. at the Walnut Manor Apartments on Walnut Road in Vineland.
Eyewitness News viewer Lyssa Johnson captured the blaze on her cell phone.
It took firefighters about an hour to bring the flames under control.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.