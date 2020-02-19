CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s almost a given that you’ll spend time in traffic during rush hour. A new report ranks the top traffic bottlenecks in the country and four area highways made the top-100.

The worst local traffic tie-up is at the Schuylkill and Vine Street Expressway. The average speed there drops to about 23 miles per hour during rush hour.

The other slowest spots are the Schuylkill at City Avenue, the Schuylkill at the Blue Route and the Blue Route at 95.

