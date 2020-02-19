Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for two robbery suspects targeting teenagers in South Philadelphia. The suspects were captured on surveillance video robbing a 19-year-old victim on Feb. 4 near Broad and Tasker Streets.
They got away with his wallet and $200.
On Feb. 6, the same suspects are caught on camera at the Ellsworth-Federal Subway Station after robbing another 19-year-old of his Airpods.
If you recognize the suspects, contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013.
