CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a man ran home after he was shot in North Philadelphia, Tuesday night. The shooting happened near 22nd and Clearfield Streets, just after 10 p.m.

Police: Man Runs Home After Shot In North Philadelphia

Police say the victim was shot twice in the back, then allegedly ran about a block to his house.

Police rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for the gunman and trying to determine what sparked the gunfire.

Comments