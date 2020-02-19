Police: Man Runs Home After Shot In North Philadelphia

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a man ran home after he was shot in North Philadelphia, Tuesday night. The shooting happened near 22nd and Clearfield Streets, just after 10 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a man ran home after he was shot in North Philadelphia, Tuesday night. The shooting happened near 22nd and Clearfield Streets, just after 10 p.m.
Police say the victim was shot twice in the back, then allegedly ran about a block to his house.
Police rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.
Police are searching for the gunman and trying to determine what sparked the gunfire.
You must log in to post a comment.