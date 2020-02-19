BREAKING:2 Critically Wounded In Broad-Daylight Quadruple Shooting Near Temple University In North Philadelphia, Police Say
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Upper Chichester Township News

UPPER CHICHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police say at least one person was injured in a home invasion in Delaware County on Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 1600 block of Graham Avenue in the Boothwyn area of Upper Chichester Township, shortly after 3 p.m.

Police say at least two men broke into an occupied home, where at least one person was injured.

Police also say a shot was fired but nobody was hit with gunfire. It is unclear who fired the shot and how the person was injured.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments