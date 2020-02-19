Comments
UPPER CHICHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police say at least one person was injured in a home invasion in Delaware County on Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 1600 block of Graham Avenue in the Boothwyn area of Upper Chichester Township, shortly after 3 p.m.
Police say at least two men broke into an occupied home, where at least one person was injured.
Police also say a shot was fired but nobody was hit with gunfire. It is unclear who fired the shot and how the person was injured.
The victim’s condition is not known at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.