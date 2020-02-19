Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not where you typically hold class. Lunch was served, with a side of etiquette, at a local restaurant for adult students from a local college.
Sometimes lunch isn’t just lunch; it’s business, which means manners matter.
So Pierce College partnered up with The Capital Grille on Chestnut Street to get a few students ready when they RSVP to an invitation to take a seat at a power lunch.
Once a year, students can partake in the etiquette course, complete with a full-course meal and the man dos and don’ts of attending a business lunch.
On the menu was breaking bread and thinking before you season.
The goal is not only to empower students to own the table but own the room and their future.
